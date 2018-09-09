Iran plans to unveil new navigation system soon – official

9 September 2018 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 9

Trend:

Rahmatollah Mahabadi, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC), highlighted developments in Iran's aviation industry and said the country plans to unveil a new navigation system in the near future.

Several Iranian knowledge-based firms and academic centers are working together to unveil a new navigation system, Mahabadi told Fars news agency on September 9.

They plan to install the system at an airport and find its potential defects through trial and error, he added.

It will become operational in the next two months, the official said.

Iran is located in a geopolitically important region, between Europe and Asia Pacific, and has the potential to be one of the most important aviation hubs in the world.

Iran has 54 airports and 80 percent of air traffic activities are concentrated in eight major airports.

