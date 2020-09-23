Iran, Russia seeking to expand scientific cooperation

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met and held talks with the special assistant to the Russian president for science and technology Andrei Fursenko on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Both sides conferred on expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of technology and science.

Referring to the medical ties between the two countries, Jalali expressed hope that research centers in Iran and Russia begin their joint cooperation to produce the COVID-19 vaccine in the near future.

Explaining the latest status of the production of the COVID-19 vaccine called "Sputnik-V", Fursenko further elaborated on the process of genetic studies in Russia and the areas of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Russian made vaccine for coronavirus named “Sputnik-V” was registered about a month ago and has been used in Moscow for two weeks.