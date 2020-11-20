Iran launches new plan to confront coronavirus in deprived areas

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 20

The President of Iran University of Medical Sciences announced a new plan to combat Coronavirus known as the "Qassem Soleimani" project in order to diagnose and support patients in deprived areas from Saturday, November 21.



Referring to the implementation of the plan to manage and control the coronavirus outbreak, Jalil KuhpayeZadeh, President of Iran University and deputy Minister of Health said that “This project will be implemented nationwide from Saturday, November 21, with the participation of Iran University of Medical Sciences, the Ministry of Health, and the Basij Organization, Trend reports citing IRNA.



He emphasized using the capacity of volunteers (medical staff, doctors, nurses, and students) to implement this project.



Referring to the extensive and targeted PCR tests in the designated areas, he said that "Identifying all people in close contact with the infected person, isolating and tracking patients, strengthening the treatment process and reducing the number of hospitalizations is among the goals of the plan.”



According to IRNA, in this project, 400 teams were gathered for the city of Tehran to track patients and people in contact with patients, to screen and quarantine properly.