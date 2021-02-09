Medical personnel among first to be vaccinated in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

The nationwide vaccination against the COVID-19 disease in Iran began during a symbolic ceremony at Imam Khomeini Hospital in Tehran and other provinces on February 9.

According to the Ministry of Health, the beginning of vaccination in Iran started after the arrival of the first shipment of the Russian Coronavirus vaccine a few days ago, Trend reports citing ISNA.

“Vaccination of medical personnel tending to serious cases of the disease in intensive care units in 635 hospitals of the country started today. About 25 people in Tehran will be vaccinated today,” the Spokesman of the Food and Drug Administration of Iran, Kianoush Jahanpour said.

The son of Iran`s Minister of Health, Parsa Namaki was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anesthesiologist and Head of the ICU of Imam Khomeini Hospital, Fattah Ghazi was the second volunteer.

The third person was the nurse of the ICU of Imam Khomeini Hospital, Sara Goodarzi, and the fourth person was Seyed Jamil Hosseini, the ICU nurse of Imam Khomeini Hospital.

