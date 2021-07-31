Iran could face more dangerous wave of coronavirus, official warns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran could face a more dangerous wave of coronavirus by next week if health protocols to combat coronavirus are followed as they are now, Spokesman for National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran Alireza Raisi said, Trend reports citing Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.

The spokesman emphasized that compliance with health protocols to combat coronavirus in Iran is currently below 40 percent.

“At present, the Delta strain of the coronavirus is available in 29 of Iran's 31 provinces,” he added.

Raisi noted that the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals is constantly increasing. Many hospitals are overcrowded, and this is a serious warning.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 3.85 million people have been infected, and 90,344 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 3.34 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.