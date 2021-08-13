Iran's Mostazafan Foundation to provide financial aid to COVID-19 patients

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug.13

Trend:

Iran's Mostazafan Foundation is to pay $26 million financial aid for the treatment of COVID-19 patients under the coverage of the State Welfare Organization and the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, said the Head of Mostazafan Foundation

The foundation has provided services to vulnerable and deprived regions since the start of the pandemic aiming to provide medical equipment and livelihood aids to low-income households, said Parviz Fattah, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The following figure will be paid to related organizations, from these aids $11 million is for medicine and equipment for corona virus treatment that would be paid in form of interest-free help to individuals covered by Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation across the country," he noted.

About $5.9 million will be used for prevention and providing medicine and treatment equipment to individuals covered by the State Welfare Organization that are disabled while $4.7 million would be paid to low incomes households and $3.5 million for the supply of oxygen generators in hospitals.