Cars of European and Japanese production remain in demand in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

The most sold cars in the market of Azerbaijan’s capital (Baku) were cars of European and Japanese production costing 15,000-25,000 manat ($8,800-14,700) in August 2021, the Center for Social Development (CESD) told Trend.

According to the CESD, buyers were interested in used and low-cost models from Toyota, KIA, Mercedes, Honda and Hyundai in the past month.

In addition, cars running with RON-92 gasoline remained in demand, but demand for new cars was low, the CESD stated.

Last month, the car prices practically didn't change, remaining stable. But at the same time, demand and purchasing power for the cars were at a low level.