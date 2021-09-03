Cars of European and Japanese production remain in demand in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Trend:
The most sold cars in the market of Azerbaijan’s capital (Baku) were cars of European and Japanese production costing 15,000-25,000 manat ($8,800-14,700) in August 2021, the Center for Social Development (CESD) told Trend.
According to the CESD, buyers were interested in used and low-cost models from Toyota, KIA, Mercedes, Honda and Hyundai in the past month.
In addition, cars running with RON-92 gasoline remained in demand, but demand for new cars was low, the CESD stated.
Last month, the car prices practically didn't change, remaining stable. But at the same time, demand and purchasing power for the cars were at a low level.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Attempts at igniting aggressive separatist tendencies in Azerbaijani territories to be resolutely suppressed – MFA
Azerbaijan plans to implement projects based on "green technologies" in Aghdam city – Special rep of president
Azerbaijan’s Aghdam to be restored following most advanced int’l standards - Special rep of president
Six-sided platform involving South Caucasian countries would meet interests of all its potential participants – Russian MFA