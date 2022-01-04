Armenian soldier killed by fellow serviceman at one of combat positions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4
Trend:
Eighteen-year-old private of the Armenian armed forces Movses Tadevosyan with a gunshot wound in the head was found on December 31, 2021, at about 10:50 (GMT +4), at one of the combat posts in the Vayots Dzor region of Armenia, Trend reports citing Armenian media.
According to the media, the serviceman died on the way to the hospital. On suspicion of committing a crime, his fellow serviceman was detained. An investigation is underway on this fact.
