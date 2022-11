BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The crime boss of Armenian origin from the city of Gorlovka (Ukr. Horlivka) in Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Armen Sarkissian, has been appointed a new "supervisor" of Russia's prisons, Trend reports, citing the information spread in social media.

He was instructed to establish a new private military company, such as Wagner PMC, consisting of prisoners.

Russian businessman of Armenian origin Samvel Karapetyan is going to fund the new PMC.