Armenian parliament to consider government resignation motion on June 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan has called for an urgent parliamentary session on June 17 to discuss a draft motion regarding the government's resignation and the formation of a new cabinet. The order was uploaded to National Assembly’s website, Trend reports.

"In accordance with the article of the Armenian Constitution and the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, and at the initiative of National Assembly members, an urgent session will be held on June 17, 2024 with the following agenda: 'Draft message of the National Assembly on the resignation of the government and the need to form a new government," the order reads.

On Sunday evening, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Tavush for the Motherland opposition movement, said that the opposition would initiate the process of impeachment of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in parliament while the people would support it outside the legislative body. After that, thousands of people gathered near the Parliament’s building on Bagramyan Avenue and stayed there all night.