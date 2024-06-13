Rally in Yerevan turns into violent clash between Galstanyan and police (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. A conflict broke out between Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan and police at a rally in Yerevan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the relevant footage was circulated on social networks.

In response to a police representative's warning to Galstanyan not to provoke clashes and provocations, he stated twice: "I'm doing the "right thing, I'm doing the right thing."

Meanwhile, this morning, protesters have already gathered in Republic Square, near the Government House in Yerevan. Police barriers are also in place.

As was reported yesterday, demonstrators near the Parliament building in Yerevan were attacked by police using light and noise grenades. A protester's hand was severed.

Protests in Armenia have been taking place since mid-April. The movement is named "Tavush in the Name of Motherland", its participants, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan started marching to Yerevan. Galstanyan also announced that the opposition was launching impeachment proceedings against Pashinyan.

The prime minister himself called the church an agent of influence back in May and threatened to resolve the issue in the coming months.

