US allocates funds to Georgia amid COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

The United States Government is providing $1.1 million assistance to Georgia to combat COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The US Department of State announced that the United States has provided nearly $139 million as health assistance to Georgia, and the total US assistance to the country in the past 20 years has exceeded $3.6 billion.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan praised the Georgian government for its proactive steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, a total of 18 individuals have recovered from the new coronavirus in Georgia out of the 91 confirmed cases.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

