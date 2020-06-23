US ship USS Porter enters Georgia's Batumi port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The US ship USS Porter has entered Georgia's Batumi port on its third visit to conduct maritime security operations, Trend reports with reference to the US Embassy in Tbilisi.

“We are happy to welcome the USS Porter back to the Black Sea and the beautiful port of Batumi for its third visit to conduct maritime security operations and enhance regional maritime stability, combined readiness, and naval capability with our NATO allies and partners in the region,” reads the statement released by the Embassy.

The USS Porter is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer of the United States Navy.

The ship is capable of conducting exercises and operations in areas such as anti-submarine warfare and ballistic missile defense.

The USS Porter has a crew of 39 officers and 282 enlisted personnel. The ship’s dimensions are as follows: length 154M, beam 20M, draft 11M.

---