Georgia has reported 2,775 new coronavirus cases, the 3,560 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Twenty two patients died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The virus-related death toll stands at 423. The total number of confirmed cases is 51,993. The 3,560 more patients recovered from the virus. The number of recovered patients reached 37,019.

The health condition of 619 is critical. Currently, 3,094 people remain in quarantine, 7,469 – undergoing treatment at home, 31,370 – in self-isolation and 2,438 people continue medical treatment at COVID hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

