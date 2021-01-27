Georgia reports 742 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.27
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 742 new cases of coronavirus, 1,081 recoveries, and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 742 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 340 cases
Adjara - 33 cases
Imereti - 89 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 31 cases
Shida Kartli - 49 cases
Guria - 21 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 70 cases
Kakheti - 75 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 20 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 12 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 2 cases.
Some 6,903 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
Georgia has had 255,564 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 245,527 of the 255,564 individuals have recovered, while 3,108 others have died.
---
