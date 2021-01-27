Georgia reports 742 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 742 new cases of coronavirus, 1,081 recoveries, and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 742 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 340 cases

Adjara - 33 cases

Imereti - 89 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 31 cases

Shida Kartli - 49 cases

Guria - 21 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 70 cases

Kakheti - 75 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 20 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 12 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 2 cases.

Some 6,903 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Georgia has had 255,564 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 245,527 of the 255,564 individuals have recovered, while 3,108 others have died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356