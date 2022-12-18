Türkiye donates UH-1H spare parts, equipment to Georgia

The Turkish government handed over various types of equipment [Airfield equipment, the UH-1H Huey aircraft spare parts] to the Georgian Defense Forces in an effort to enhance aviation and air defense capabilities, the Georgian Defence Ministry (MOD) reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Georgia and Türkiye have been closely cooperating in the field of defense for many years “, reads the MOD press statement.

According to the agency, the event was attended by Deputy Defence Minister Grigol Giorgadze, the Deputy Commander of the Defense Forces, Brigadier General Irakli Chichinadze, and Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Ali Kaan Orbai.