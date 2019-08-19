Canary Islands authorities evacuate 4,000 as wildfire spreads

19 August 2019 02:29 (UTC+04:00)

A wildfire sweeping across Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands led to the evacuation of 4,000 people on Sunday and officials warned tackling the blaze was being complicated by a combination of high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The wildfire, which started on Saturday close to the town of Tejeda, is advancing on two fronts in a mountainous area of the island. Around 1,700 hectares have been burned and 11 roads have been closed.

“The fire is not contained nor stabilized or controlled,” Canary Islands regional president Angel Victor Torres told a news briefing, adding he had spoken by phone with Spanish acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez to request central government help.

Ten planes and helicopters, as well as around 700 firefighters on the ground including about 200 from the military, were battling the blaze. Three more planes are on their way to the area.

Tejeda was evacuated last week because of an earlier wildfire.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Wildfire prompts evacuations in Canary Islands
Other News 18 August 09:23
France deploys 200 firemen to tackle Herault Department wildfire
Europe 31 July 08:40
Strong winds reignite wildfires in central Portugal
Europe 23 July 05:11
California lawmakers approve legislation for $21 billion wildfire fund
US 12 July 06:17
Thousands flee wildfire in South Korea's eastern coast, one dead
Other News 5 April 07:23
Forest wildfire in New Zealand destroys homes, forces evacuation
Other News 6 February 02:41
Latest
Iran's Grace 1 oil tanker leaves Gibraltar
Iran 03:13
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Mariana Islands
World 03:05
Islamic State claims Afghan wedding blast as families bury the dead
World 02:17
Hundreds of flights cancelled as thunderstorms hit Chicago
World 01:43
9 killed in gunmen attack in central Nigeria
World 01:10
Portugal's fuel-tanker drivers call off strike to negotiate
World 00:48
Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in pouring rain
World 18 August 23:29
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister attends closing ceremony of International Army Games-2019 (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 22:35
Zenith Energy eyes to increase oil output to 1,000 bpd onshore Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 18 August 22:00