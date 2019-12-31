Indian Finance Minister unveils $1.43 trillion infrastructure investment plan

The government of India on Tuesday announced an ambitious plan to invest $1.43 trillion in various infrastructure sectors like ports, railways, and highways, among others, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the mega plan, touted to achieve a $5 trillion economy in the next five years. However, she remained silent on the mode of funding for the infrastructure blueprint.

Announcing the blueprint for India’s infrastructure investments, Sitharaman said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his Independence Day speech spoken of investing in infrastructure. Subsequently, a task force identified $1.43 trillion worth projects after conducting 70 stakeholder consultations in a short period of four months”.

Going forward, the finance minister unveiled a blueprint outlining sector-wise investments in various segments of infrastructure.

