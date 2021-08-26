5.2-magnitude quake hits 9 km NE of Pinalejo, Honduras
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 9 km northeast of Pinalejo, Honduras at 21:04:19 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 8.88 km, was initially determined to be at 15.4621 degrees north latitude and 88.3641 degrees west longitude.
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva greatly contributes to ensuring interethnic, interreligious understanding in Azerbaijan - former ISESCO director general
French senator: Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes invaluable contribution to development of art, multiculturalism, interreligious dialogue in Azerbaijan and beyond