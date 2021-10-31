G20 leaders to adopt final document outlining future plans

The final day of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Rome will be devoted to discussions on climate change and sustainable development, Trend reports citing TASS.

Leaders of 20 countries, which together account for 80% of the global GDP, 60% of the global population and 75% of exports, will publish a joint declaration after their Sunday’s meeting.

The work on the document still continues. Journalists have learned that the statement so far is too vague regarding the deadline for preventing global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius and practical steps to attain this goal. This is partially due to the fact that national hydrocarbon neutrality deadlines vary from country to country, from 2030 in the European Union to 2060 in China.

The provisions that will certainly be reflected in the final document are already known. They include supporting the World Health Organization’s targets to vaccinate 40% of the population of all countries by the end of this year, and 70% by mid-2022, as well as introducing minimal corporate tax and setting up a global council on healthcare and finances to underline the need of combining these two spheres for countering future epidemiological challenges.

The issue of the global pandemic will be reflected in the declaration’s section devoted to vaccination, distribution of vaccines and boosting their production.

Apart from national leaders, heads of leading global organizations are also taking part in the event.