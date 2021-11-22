COVID vaccination efficacy goes down in 6-8 months - vaccine developer

The efficiency of the vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection goes down in six to eight months after the first dose, so, revaccination is needed, deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Denis Logunov, said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Naturally, we see the decrease in the efficiency, but not a dramatic one. The vaccination efficiency goes down in six to eight months after the first use. So, naturally, the first thing any researcher, any medic calls for is the use of a booster dose," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Logunov, the vaccine’s efficacy increases by 1.6-2 times after revaccination. "According to both our and foreign data, and according to international practice, a third dose, or revaccination this reduction reverses to the initial level. Moreover, the efficacy increases by 1.6-2 times on the level after the first vaccination," he said.

Logunov recalled that in conditions of an unfavorable epidemiological situation revaccination is recommended in six months and if the epidemiological situation is calm revaccination is possible one a year.