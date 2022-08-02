China's Army to hold series of military drills near Taiwan – China Global Television Network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The Eastern Military District of China's Army has announced a series of military drills near Taiwan, Trend reports citing China Global Television Network (CGTN).

According to CGTN, the operations will begin on the evening of August 2. In particular, missile testing with a non-nuclear warhead and long-range firing will be carried out in the Taiwan Strait.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China (PRC) firmly condemned the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

The ministry noted the politician's visit to the island infringes upon the One China principle, as well as the provisions enshrined in the Sino-US communiques [joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and the People's Republic of China].