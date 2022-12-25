Relations between China and Russia strong as monolith — Foreign Minister

Sino-Russian relations are strong as a monolith and do not change under the influence of the unstable international situation, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said on Sunday at a symposium dedicated to the Chinese diplomacy, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Relations maintained between China and Russia are firm as a monolith. They are not susceptible to interference and provocations; major changes in the state of affairs do not hurt them," the Minister said.

Cooperation between Beijing and Moscow is not antagonistic and is not aimed against any third party, Wang Yi noted. "China and Russia firmly speak out against hegemony and against a new cold war," he added.

Both countries are proactively promoting bilateral cooperation, addressing mutual strategic interests and resting on mutual confidence, the Minister noted. The trade turnover between China and Russia is moving to the level of $200 bln per year, he said. Settlements in national currencies in the mutual trade between China and Russia are expanding, Wang Yi noted, having highlighted significance of large-scale bilateral projects implemented by joint efforts.