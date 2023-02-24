Biden hands down instructions to increase tariffs on Russian aluminum articles

US President Joe Biden has decided to impose 200-percent tariffs on the import of aluminum articles from Russia, according to a document published on the White House’s website on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"To further reduce imports of aluminum articles and increase domestic capacity utilization, I have determined that it is necessary and appropriate to impose, beginning on March 10, 2023, a 200% ad valorem tariff on aluminum articles that are the product of Russia and derivative aluminum articles that are the product of Russia; and, beginning on April 10, 2023, a 200% ad valorem tariff on aluminum articles where any amount of primary aluminum used in the manufacture of the aluminum articles is smelted in Russia, or the aluminum articles are cast in Russia, and derivative aluminum articles where any amount of primary aluminum used in the manufacture of the derivative aluminum articles is smelted in Russia, or the derivative aluminum articles are cast in Russia," the document reads.