Over 1,000 Russian companies joining legal action against Google

Over 1,000 Russian companies are joining the bankruptcy case against Google LLC, a Russian subsidiary of US-based Google, Trend reports citing TASS.

The creditors include such companies as RosBusinessConsulting, Kommersant and VK, among others.

The majority of claims pertain to the failure to perform services for the placement of advertising, which Google suspended after filing for bankruptcy, according to materials in the arbitration case file.

Google’s Russian subsidiary filed a bankruptcy petition with the Moscow Arbitration Court in June 2022. The company’s petition noted that it could not meet its monetary obligations.