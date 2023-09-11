Armenia starts military drills with US, deteriorating relations with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Armenia and the US are starting joint exercises, Trend reports.

The Eagle Partner-2023 exercises, which will continue until September 20, will be held in Armenia at the Zar training center.

Concerned over Armenia conducting joint drills with the US, Russia voiced its worry.

According to the Russian side, they would keep an eye on everything.

Dmitry Peskov's spokeswoman stated that a careful examination is needed before Armenia decides to conduct military drills with the US.

Additionally, a note of protest was just given to Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the Armenian ambassador to Russia.