India collaborates with SpaceX for maiden satellite launch into space

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the government department of space research intend to use the Falcon-9 launch vehicle of the American company SpaceX to launch a new generation heavy communications satellite GSAT-20, Trend reports.

“India had to turn to SpaceX because there was no other rocket available by the required deadline,” NDTV quoted Somnath as saying.

India does not have its own rockets capable of launching satellites weighing more than 4 tons into geostationary orbit of the Earth. Work on such a carrier is currently underway. New Space India Limited (ISRO's commercial arm) has signed a contract with SpaceX to launch GSAT-20 into orbit, the mission could take place in the second quarter of this year.

This is the first time India has entered into such an agreement with an American company. Until now, ISRO has used the services of the French-led Arianespace consortium when needed. The GSAT-20 satellite weighs 4.7 tons, is specially designed to meet the growing needs of remote regions for communication services and will provide broadband Internet access throughout the republic.