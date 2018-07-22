Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud visited Bosnia and Herzegovina

22 July 2018 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the President & Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) visited Bosnia and Herzegovina. During his stay in Sarajevo he had the meeting with Amer Bukvich, CEO of the Bosna Bank International.

At the reception organized by Abdulah Skaka, the Mayor of Sarajevo, Mr. Bukvich spoke about work of BBI, one of the fastest growing banks in Bosnia and Herzegovina which is operating in accordance with Islamic principles.

The honorable guest was also informed about organization of the Sarajevo Business Forum. Leading investment conference in Southeast Europe, that is gathering some 2000 participants every year. Mr. Bukvich also invited Prince Sultan bin Salman to acted the next, 10th jubilar SBF. Prince Sultan bin Salman accepted the invitation and has announced his plans to visit Sarajevo again during SBF.

Bukvich also informed Prince Sultan bin Salman on the organization of the first Sarajevo Halal Fair that will be held in September this year in Sarajevo, organized by BBI and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

