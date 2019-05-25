Terrorists to use truck bombs to break through syrian army lines

25 May 2019 00:30 (UTC+04:00)

Terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone are preparing up to four vehicles filled with explosives to help them break through Syrian army defensive positions, the commander of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, more than 800 militants, at least seven tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 15 pickup trucks with heavy machine guns have already arrived in the southwest of the Idlib de-escalation zone. Illegal armed groups are bringing in reinforcements, weapons and military equipment to ​​the town of Kafr Nabudah in Hama province.

"We have received information that the leaders of these terrorist groups have ordered to prepare up to four vehicles filled with explosives and driven by suicide bombers, in order to break through the Syrian army defenses," Kupchishin said at a daily briefing.

On Tuesday, Kupchishin said during a briefing that militants from the Nusra Front terrorist group attempted to attack Syrian army positions using tanks and vehicles filled with explosives.

He revealed that terrorists in Syria were planning chemical attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone, as well as in the west of Aleppo province.

He added that terrorists operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone possess significant quantities of poisonous substances for use in staged provocations aimed at accusing the Syrian army of "chemical attacks" against the civilian population.

