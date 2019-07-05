UAE says it will stand with Sudan in 'good times and bad times

5 July 2019 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

The United Arab Emirates congratulated Sudan after its military council and opposition reached a power-sharing deal and said it would stand with Khartoum in “good times and bad times”, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“We hope that the next phase will witness the foundation of a constitutional system that will strengthen the role of institutions with broad national and popular support,” Gargash added in a Twitter post on Friday.

The wealthy Gulf Arab state is a key supporter of the Sudanese authorities and wields major influence in the country.

