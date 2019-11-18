4 Egyptian workers killed in electricity transmission tower collapse near Cairo

18 November 2019 01:38 (UTC+04:00)

Four Egyptian workers were killed Sunday when an electricity transmission tower collapsed in Giza province, southwest of Cairo, Egyptian health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry's spokesman, Khaled Mujahid, said three other people were injured in the accident, noting that seven ambulances rushed immediately to the site of the accident and moved the injured and the dead to two hospitals in Giza.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy announced that parts of an unused transmission line tower of capacity 220 kV at West Cairo power plant fell down during maintenance works.

"During the dismantling of the tower by a private contractor, parts of the tower fell on some of the contractor's workers," the ministry said in a statement.

A probe team has arrived at the site of the accident and started an investigation.

