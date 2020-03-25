1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Libya

The Minister of Health of Libya's UN-backed government, Ehmid Bin Omar, on Tuesday announced the first novel coronavirus infection in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"On Tuesday, the first infection of the novel coronavirus has been recorded in Libya. It has been confirmed through tests," the minister said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Health will take all measures and provide healthcare to the patient. We ask the citizens to commit to precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health and the National Center for Disease Control," Bin Omar added.

The minister provided no further details about the new infection.

The UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj recently declared state of emergency and mobilization against the virus.

The government's measures against the coronavirus include closing airports, border crossings, education institutions and mosques, banning large gatherings, and imposing curfew.