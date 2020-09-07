Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition forces fighting in Yemen late on Sunday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by Iran-aligned Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region, Saudi state news agency (SPA) said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The coalition had said earlier that it intercepted and destroyed another explosive-laden drone over Yemeni airspace that Houthis fired towards Saudi Arabia, (SPA) reported.

A Houthi military spokesman said on Sunday it launched an attack with drones on Saudi Abha International Airport. It aimed at “military sites and sensitive targets,” which were accurately hit, spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

The coalition has not mentioned an attack on Abha International airport.