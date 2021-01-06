Arab League chief welcomes reconciliation agreement with Qatar

Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit welcomed on Tuesday the results of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit held in Saudi Arabia which ended the rift with Qatar, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Gulf states signed a "solidarity and stability" agreement in the summit aimed at ending the embargo against Qatar since 2017.

"Any effective move that leads to ease the Arab tensions and promote the joint Arab order is welcome as it will strengthen the power and influence of the pan-Arab organization," Aboul-Gheit said in a statement.

"The positive climate that has been generated by the summit should be boosted via enhancing trust," he added.

He highly praised the efforts exerted by the concerned Arab countries for ending the Arab disputes in a difficult time when the Arab people encounter crucial challenges.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt severed all diplomatic and economic relations with Qatar in June 2017, citing Qatar's interference in their internal affairs and its support for terrorist organizations. Qatar has repeatedly denied all the charges.