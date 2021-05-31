Jordan faces severe water supply crisis after low-precipitation rainy season

As one of the most water-scarce countries in the world, Jordan usually supplies water for its urban citizens once a week. On top of the buildings lie conspicuous water tanks, where water is distributed among the residents until the next time of supply, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

However, the current severe droughts have exacerbated the water shortage in Jordan, to the extent that the renewable water supply can now only meet about half of the regular demands in the kingdom.



Hana Namrouqa, a water expert in Jordan, said there was about an 10-percent increase in water consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic partly because of the home quarantine.

According to figures of the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Jordan has a water loss rate of 48 percent and the rate reaches 60 percent in some areas.

Over-pumping, mainly relying on surface water and outdated water networks combine to aggravate the current water supply crisis facing Jordan, Namrouqa explained.

"The solution is more awareness, less consumption and working on new projects such as desalination of the Red Sea water," she note