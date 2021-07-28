Dubai’s flydubai to commence operations to Hargeisa

Dubai carrier flydubai will start its three-times weekly service to Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA) from August 10, it announced on July 27, Trend reports citing Gulf Business.

Flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, beginning August 10. Meanwhile, return Business Class fares from DXB to HGA start from Dhs4,700 and return Economy Class fares begin from Dhs1,600.

Flights are available to book on the carrier’s website and app, its call centre in Dubai, flydubai travel shops or through its travel partners.

This will bring the number of destinations flydubai operates to in Africa, to 12 across nine countries, including Sohag International Airport (HMB) and Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH) which started earlier this summer. The cities that flydubai operates to, across Northern and Eastern Africa, include Djibouti, Alexandria, Sohag, Sharm, Asmara, Addis Ababa, Hargeisa, Juba, Khartoum, Dar-Es-Salam, Zanzibar and Entebbe.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer of flydubai, said: “We are pleased to restart our operations to Hargeisa which will provide the Somali diaspora with a convenient option to visit their families and friends in their home country. With the codeshare agreement with Emirates and the interline agreements we have in place more than 200 destinations can now be reached through Dubai’s aviation hub.”

“Flydubai is committed to creating free flows of trade and tourism between the regions we fly to and we believe that our reliable and convenient passenger and cargo services will help to open up the trade opportunities between Hargeisa and Dubai and onward destinations,” added Sudhir Sreedharan, senior vice president of commercial operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai.

The carrier also has plans to relaunch its operations to Uganda in the coming few weeks, a statement said.

Flydubai started its four-times weekly service to Salzburg International Airport from July 15 and will resume its operations to Naples Airport from July 31.