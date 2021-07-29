WHO chief says to enhance cooperation with Kuwait

The World Health Organization (WHO) will enhance cooperation with Kuwait to face health challenges, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the organization said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At a press conference held in Kuwait City, the visiting WHO chief expressed appreciation to Kuwait for its pioneering humanitarian role in supporting the organization and its health activities.

"I visited the WHO office in Kuwait that was opened last month, which was a milestone in our partnership," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with Tedros, and they discussed ways to promote cooperation and joint coordination between Kuwait and the WHO.

The emir praised WHO's leading role in promoting health and safety, as well as efforts in facing the COVID-19 pandemic, and diseases in general.

On June 15, WHO opened a country office in Kuwait with the aim of strengthening cooperation in various health fields.