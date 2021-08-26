Senior UAE official meets Qatar's emir in rare visit

A senior United Arab Emirates official held talks with Qatar's emir in Doha on Thursday in the first such visit in four years following a deal earlier this year to end a bitter row, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nayhan, a brother of the UAE's de facto ruler, met Qatar's ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the emir's office and the UAE state news agency said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January to end the dispute in which they had severed ties with Qatar in mid-2017. Riyadh and Cairo have appointed ambassadors to Doha, but Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to do so.