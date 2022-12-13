4 IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq

Four Islamic State (IS) militants were killed on Monday in an airstrike in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Acting on intelligence reports, Iraqi warplanes bombarded and destroyed an IS hideout in the Narin area near the town of Qara-Tappa, some 175 km northeast of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement, adding four IS militants were inside the hideout.

The airstrike killed all the militants inside the hideout, Major Alaa al-Saadi from Diyala's provincial police told Xinhua, noting that a security force is searching the area.

Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities.