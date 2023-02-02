Cairo hospital fire kills three: Health ministry

A fire that broke out Wednesday in a hospital in north Cairo killed three people and injured 32 others, the Egyptian health ministry said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“The fire started at the radiology ward in a charity-run hospital in the district of Matariya,” ministry spokesman Hossam Abdelghaffar was quoted as saying by official media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He did not elaborate on the cause of the fire, which was later brought under control.

The megalopolis of Cairo is home to some 20 million people, many of them living in informal residential areas with dilapidated infrastructure.

Deadly blazes, often caused by short circuits, are relatively common in the city and elsewhere in Egypt, a country of 104 million inhabitants.