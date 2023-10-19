Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
More than 30 countries to take part in forum on Palestine in Egypt

Arab World Materials 19 October 2023 23:03 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. More than 30 countries and representatives of three organizations will take part in the regional summit on Palestine, Trend reports.

According to information, the forum will be held in Egypt on October 21.

It is reported that at the moment, representatives of 31 states and three international organizations have been confirmed to participate in the forum. The forum is being held on the initiative of Egyptian President Abdulfattah al-Sisi.

It is noted that the regional summit will be attended by the leaders of Greece, Italy, Cyprus, Türkiye, most Arab states, including Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar and the United States. United Arab Emirates, Palestine and Saudi Arabia. The UN will be represented by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

