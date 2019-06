Seven people were killed and one still missing as of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday as torrential downpours destroyed roads and toppled houses in southern China's Guangdong Province, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Three counties in Heyuan city are among the worst-hit regions in the latest round of rainstorm that have persisted over a week. More than 110,000 people were affected and 956 houses were damaged.

