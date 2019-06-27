Vienna 'gas explosion': 12 injured - two seriously - after blast blows hole in building

Two people have been seriously injured after a suspected gas explosion blew a big hole in a building in Vienna, Austria, Trend reports citing Sky News.

10 others were also hurt in the incident, which happened at about 4.30pm local time (3.30pm BST).

Officers in Vienna said affected residential buildings were evacuated.

Footage posted on social media showed a hole three or four floors high in the front of the building and streets can be seen covered in dust and debris.

"[It's] as if a bomb flew in and tore a huge hole in the facade," a spokesman for the fire brigade said.

Several men could be seen carrying someone away from the blast site - and rescuers searched for victims in the debris.

Police had earlier said four people were seriously injured but later lowered the number to two.

