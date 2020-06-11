French minister hopes for French auto industry recovery in June, July
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told LCI television on Thursday that he hoped the country’s automobile industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, would report stronger figures over the months of June and July, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Earlier this month, Renault finalised a 5 billion euro ($5.7 billion) loan with the French government, strengthening the carmaker’s finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.