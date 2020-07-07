Euro zone agrees 750 million euros of debt relief measures for Greece
The euro zone agreed on Tuesday new debt relief measures for Greece worth about 750 million euros ($840 million) as part of the country’s post-bailout programme, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The money comes from profits made by euro zone central banks on Greek government bonds and the reduction to zero of the step-up interest margin on certain euro zone loans to Athens this year, said the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the bloc’s rescue fund.
