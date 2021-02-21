Outdoor mixing in England may be permitted by early April as UK plans easing of lockdown

Outdoor mixing with family members and friends may be possible by Easter, or early April, this year as the British government plans the gradual easing of the current coronavirus lockdown in England, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Johnson is expected to unveil his "roadmap" out of lockdown on Monday. It is widely expected that schools in England would start to open on March 8.

Another 10,406 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,105,675, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported another 445 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 120,365. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Meanwhile, more than 17.2 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.