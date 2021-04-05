UK records another 2,762 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

Another 2,762 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,362,150, according to official figures released Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 26 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,862. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Nearly 31.6 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine in Britain, according to the official figures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to hold a Downing Street briefing later Monday. He is expected to announce the next phase of lockdown easing while confirming that countries will be graded under a traffic light system when foreign travel resumes.

Johnson is also likely to outline plans for coronavirus passports as the country edges toward normality.

Earlier Monday, British health authorities announced that everyone in England will be able to take a free rapid COVID-19 test twice a week from Friday as the government seeks to extend its testing program.

The lateral flow kits, which can provide results in around 30 minutes, will be available for free at testing sites, pharmacies and through the post.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the third wave of pandemic in the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.