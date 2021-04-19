Goldman Sachs invests $69 million in Britain's Starling Bank

British digital bank Starling said on Monday that Goldman Sachs had invested 50 million pounds ($69 million) in the UK lender, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The investment is an extension of Starling's oversubscribed 272 million pound funding round, valuing the bank in excess of 1.1 billion pounds, Starling said in a statement.

"Goldman Sachs will bring valuable insight as we continue with the expansion of lending in the UK, as well as our European expansion and anticipated M&A," Starling's founder and Chief Executive Anne Boden said.