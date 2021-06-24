UK reports highest daily rise of COVID cases since early February

Britain has reported another 16,135 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest since early February, according to official figures released Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,667,870.

The country also recorded another 19 coronavirus-related death, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 128,027. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 43 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 31 million people have received two doses, the latest figures also showed.

The Delta variant, first identified in India, is still a major concern in Britain. And now researchers are worried that the so-called "Delta plus" variant may cause more trouble.

The latest updated report from the Public Health England indicated that 41 of the 75,953 Delta cases identified in Britain were "Delta plus", which has the K417N mutation.

Scientists have warned that "Delta plus" has three worrying characteristics: increased transmissibility, stronger binding in receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response, according to a Sky News report.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the final step of England's roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions until July 19, amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.