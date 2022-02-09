Maersk expects supply chain chaos to buoy 2022 profits

Europe 9 February 2022 14:49 (UTC+04:00)
Maersk expects supply chain chaos to buoy 2022 profits

Shipping group Maersk expects 2022 earnings to be around as high as last year, it said on Wednesday, as the supply chain disruption that sent freight rates soaring extends into the first half, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

It expects underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at around $24 billion this year, similar to last year, but slightly below the $24.4 billion expected by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

Its shares were down around 2% in early trading and have fallen 11% since reaching an all-time high in mid-January.

While Maersk's customers faced "severe challenges", the record-high rates caused by pandemic-related congestion at ports, container shortages and a surge in consumer demand led to "record-high growth and profitability in Maersk," Chief Executive Soren Skou said in a statement.

He said the current market situation was expected to persist into the second quarter before easing later in the year.

Maersk, which handles about one in five containers shipped worldwide, increased dividend payout to shareholders to a total of 47 billion Danish crowns ($7.20 billion), or 2,500 crowns per share, compared to 330 crowns per share a year earlier.

The company reiterated preliminary fourth-quarter results published on Jan. 14, when the company said a fall in ocean-going container volumes by 4% was more than offset by freight rates improving 80% compared with a year earlier. read more

Maersk said last month that it had been overtaken by Swiss-based container group MSC as the world's biggest shipper. read more

Also on Wednesday, Danish logistics company DSV predicted the continued supply chain disruption would lift its profits this year.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange puts up cotton yarn for trade
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange puts up cotton yarn for trade
ADB details priorities of co-op with Azerbaijan in 2022-2023 (Exclusive)
ADB details priorities of co-op with Azerbaijan in 2022-2023 (Exclusive)
Iran looking to promote economic ties with Oman - minister
Iran looking to promote economic ties with Oman - minister
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange puts up cotton yarn for trade Business 16:13
Azerbaijan commissions new military unit in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:12
Level of organisation of European Gymnastics events rising every year - Farid Gayibov Society 15:56
Tesla recalls 26,681 U.S. vehicles for windshield defrosting software error US 15:54
Azerbaijan's Baku port ferry terminal's transshipment of railway wagons down Transport 15:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15:45
Azerbaijan confirms 7,779 more COVID-19 cases, 6,315 recoveries Society 15:43
PMO records increase cargo movements in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port Transport 15:37
Uzbekistan names leading countries in terms of exports for 2021 Uzbekistan 15:25
Turkey shares data for ships docking at local Iskenderun port in 2021 Turkey 15:21
Moldova intends to reinforce cooperation with Azerbaijan within GUAM Politics 15:04
ADB reveals amount of funds to be allocated to Azerbaijan in 2022 (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15:00
Azerbaijan to сreate national artificial intelligence strategy Economy 14:57
Sudanese envoy in Israel to promote ties Israel 14:56
Cuban leader seeks scientific cooperation with Russia in talks with Skolkovo chief Other News 14:52
Maersk expects supply chain chaos to buoy 2022 profits Europe 14:49
ADB details priorities of co-op with Azerbaijan in 2022-2023 (Exclusive) Business 14:46
Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development resigns Georgia 14:45
Azerbaijan to continue raising issue on fate of people went missing in First Karabakh War - MFA Politics 14:41
Moldovan FM stresses importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy sector Economy 14:35
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office discloses names of people arrested following "Tartar case" Society 14:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 9 Society 14:26
Iran supplies gas to certain cities, villages Oil&Gas 14:26
Moldovan FM grateful to Azerbaijan for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic Politics 14:25
Iran holds presentation of new long-range ballistic missile (PHOTO) Politics 14:24
ADB discloses revised schedule for Azerbaijan’s railway project (Exclusive) Transport 14:19
Azerbaijan, Moldova discussing issue of opening direct flights - Moldovan FM Economy 13:59
Azerbaijan ready to start process of boundary demarcation with Armenia without preconditions - Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:59
Iran looking to promote economic ties with Oman - minister Business 13:57
Uzbekistan shares data on truck exports Uzbekistan 13:57
GDP of Tajikistan exceeds $8.7 billion in 2021 Tajikistan 13:54
Russia reports over 183,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 13:52
Iran's FM discusses Viena talks with MPs Nuclear Program 13:51
Azerbaijan working on "Mobile Court" application Economy 13:42
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses number of victims following "Tartar case" Society 13:37
Turkmenistan’s Lebap region reveals number of exported products Business 13:36
Azerbaijan, Moldova cooperate effectively within international organizations - Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:35
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender on spare parts for electric motors Tenders 13:34
Demarcation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia to greatly strengthen security of region - CSTO Politics 13:34
Iran puts new port facilities into operation in Gilan Province Transport 13:33
Azerbaijani FM discloses timeframe for completing railway construction to border with Armenia Politics 13:32
EU closely monitors Saakashvili's health - ambassador Georgia 13:30
Moldova intends to support Azerbaijan in mine-clearance operations - Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:29
Azerbaijan and Moldova to hold political consultations - Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:28
UAE’s Masdar eyes to implement solar power plant project in Georgia Oil&Gas 13:27
Load/unload operations at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port skyrocket Transport 13:21
Azerbaijan calls UNESCO to study its cultural heritage in Armenia Politics 13:21
Georgia's National Bank observes decrease in official reserve assets Georgia 13:19
Baku port exceeds cargo turnover forecast for 2021 Transport 13:16
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses more information on "Tartar case" Society 13:15
Young Saudi learns 3 languages through communication with expats Other News 13:12
IT firms double down on fresher hiring as attrition spikes Other News 13:11
India сalls for ensuring equality, justice for Tamil people in Sri Lanka Other News 13:10
Tesla says California plans to sue over alleged discrimination, harassment US 13:01
France's Tereos posts higher earnings, debt level stable Europe 12:55
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for pipes repair Tenders 12:50
Uzbek company plans to increase exports of agro products to UK Uzbekistan 12:50
Equinor’s non-current assets drop in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijan, Russian Udmurtia to discuss trade relations at upcoming event Economy 12:45
UNESCO may consider ideas proposed during meeting of heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, France and European Council Politics 12:43
Iran signs several agreements on domestic production Business 12:42
Indian documentary ‘Writing with Fire’ on Khabar Lahariya earns Oscar nomination Other News 12:37
Baku holding meeting between Azerbaijani FM, Moldova’s deputy PM (VIDEO) Politics 12:36
Trading in shares skyrockets at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Finance 12:33
Foreign exchange reserves increase in Kazakhstan Finance 12:33
Baku port's oil terminal traffic grows in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:27
Iran shares data on non-oil exports from Ardabil Province Business 12:25
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange discloses 3 trends since early 2022 Finance 12:25
Vontier buys Israeli EV charging co Driivz US 12:17
World appreciated initiatives taken by India during Covid pandemic: PM Modi Other News 12:15
Georgia marks increase in wine exports to strategic markets Georgia 12:12
EIA reveals Turkmenistan's oil production forecast Oil&Gas 12:10
Kazakh-German JV opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 12:10
Sri Lankans increasingly recognise India as a true, reliable friend, says GL Peiris Other News 12:04
Param Vir Chakra recipient promoted as Subedar Major Other News 12:04
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at local Botas port in 2021 Turkey 12:03
Compliance automation start-up Sprinto raises $10 mn in Series A funding Other News 12:02
Oil market currently has more flexible, efficient monitoring mechanism – Azerbaijan’s energy minister Oil&Gas 11:50
BRAVO, one of largest retail chains in Azerbaijan, automating sale processes with Set products Economy 11:49
Uzbekistan to increase investment in water supply sector Uzbekistan 11:41
Azerbaijan further expanded its role in regional, global energy security system – minister Oil&Gas 11:40
OPEC+ DoC to be needed beyond 2022 – Azerbaijan’s energy minister Oil&Gas 11:31
Turkmenistan drilling new well at Uzynada field Oil&Gas 11:31
National Bank of Georgia gives important update on digital local currency project Georgia 11:24
Oil prices to face downward pressure in mid-2022 Economy 11:20
Kazakhstan reports decrease in cargo volumes transported by maritime Transport 11:17
Global oil inventories decline to lowest level since mid-2014 Oil&Gas 11:14
Over 2/3rd of 15–17-year-olds in India now covered with one shot of COVID vaccine Other News 11:10
Equinor reduces liquids output from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 11:05
EIA talks oil output forecast in Kazakhstan for 2022 Oil&Gas 11:04
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan may co-op in transport sector in Karabakh – adviser to ambassador Transport 11:04
Turkmen Central Bank allocates funds to increase oil production Oil&Gas 10:57
Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan receives copies of credentials from Ambassador of Belgium Tajikistan 10:54
Armenian MFA trying to hide its illegal actions, making false conclusions Politics 10:52
French Alstom working with Azerbaijan's ADY on railway signaling projects - managing director Transport 10:51
France's Amundi beats strategic targets on surging inflows Europe 10:40
Kazakh minister of trade and integration heads Entrepreneurship Development Fund Kazakhstan 10:39
Iranian currency rates for February 9 Finance 10:38
Georgia’s Evex Hospitals JSC announces tender for transportation services Tenders 10:38
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to UNESCO’s director general Politics 10:37
All news